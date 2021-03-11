Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

As the pet humanisation trend develops, more and more dog owners are transposing key factors in their purchasing decisions in human food into pet food. As with human packaged food, sustainability is increasingly influencing the choices of Swiss consumers of dog food. Sustainable solutions appeal especially to pet owners who are

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369530-dog-food-in-switzerland

environmentally-conscious. Therefore, pet food that is environmentally-friendly (eg biologically-produced, locally-sourced, insect- or plant-based) is expected to become…

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plasma-etch-system-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-explosion-protection-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dog Food in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Pet humanisation trend sees consumers transpose human food choices into dog food

Growing desire to pamper and create a bond with pets boosts sales of dog treats

Value over volume growth as owners upgrade to better quality, healthier dog food

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mars consolidates leadership with investments in premium products, research and animal welfare

Private label and e-commerce retailers increase pressure on brands with more premium offers

Subscription model offers opportunities to expand consumer reach and foster sustainability

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Dog Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Dog Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Dog Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Dog Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Dog Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet humanisation underpins development and value growth in pet care

Human food trends permeate dog and cat food to foster natural and sustainable offer

Premiumisation and innovation favour multinationals in pet care

Convenience, wide ranges and pricing secure fastest value growth for e-commerce

Value growth expected as owners trade-up to more sophisticated products

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 31 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105