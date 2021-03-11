Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Improved economic conditions and rising disposable income levels are enabling consumers to spend more on dog food, while consumers are also becoming increasingly sophisticated in their understanding of canine nutrition. These trends are encouraging consumers to seek more nutritionally balanced food, becoming more attracted by products

fortified with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. Recommendations from vets, breeders, friends and relatives are increasingly being sought by many dog owners,…

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national

level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dog Food in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Slovakians continue to invest more in premium products for their dogs

Dogs’ legal status changes from possession to pet

E-commerce could benefit as pet food becomes more specialised and focused on nutrition

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mars retains lead but could learn from the innovation of smaller competitors

Humanisation sees dog food mimic packaged food trends

Dog treats gain popularity as dental aids

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Dog Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Dog Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Dog Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Dog Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Dog Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Premiumisation continues as Slovakians invest in healthy pets

More sophisticated demand means wet food grows in popularity

Smaller manufacturers the clear winners, whilst private label sees poor year

Slovakians’ place their faith in vets and online stores

Health and wellness, premiumisation and humanisation to drive growth

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 31 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

