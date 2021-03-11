Savoury SnacksBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

COVID-19 has had a mixed impact on sales of savoury snacks in 2020. With the lockdown measures forcing consumers to limit their time outside of the home this has reduced the opportunities to purchase these products, with consumers instead prioritising essential items during these shopping trips. Furthermore, the cancellation of Chinese New Year celebration plans has also taken its toll, with this being a key sales period for snacks in general. Nevertheless, despite these challenges the category…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595079-savoury-snacks-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/quartz-fiber-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-fishmeal-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 impacts distribution but savoury snacks set for quick recovery

Innovation a key growth driver in other savoury snacks

PepsiCo set to take the lead following its acquisition of Be & Cheery

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Savoury snacks still full of potential despite growing health concerns

“Daily Nuts” set for further development

Flavour innovations expected to help sustain growth of potato chips

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105