Global Dog Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The enduring popularity of smaller dogs remains a defining factor influencing the dog food category, with growth in pet numbers notably driven by the rise in the number of single person households owning dogs towards the end of the review period. This has contributed to undermine volume sales growth in dog food, as it leads to lower
average food volumes being consumed per dog and has fuelled the rise of smaller pack types such as 300g and 400g aluminium/plastic pouches. However, the end of the r…
Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to
identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Dog Food in Germany
Euromonitor International
May 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Wet dog food benefits most strongly from premiumisation amid stable volume sales
Dog treats’ sophistication helps products target wider demand
Specialist pet stores adapt to the rise of e-commerce
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Masterfoods and Nestlé face intense competition from premium private label and niche players
Quality ingredients to boost premium brand positioning images in dog treats
Pet specialist retailers seek competitive edge through premium private label
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Dog Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020
Table 2 Dog Population 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumption of Dog Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Summary 1 Dog Food by Price Band 2020
Table 4 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Dry Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Wet Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Treats: % Value 2016-2019
Table 13 Distribution of Dog Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Natural ingredients, clean label and free-from recipes drives pet food growth
BARF and high meat content recipes gain traction, while sustainability concerns rise
Masterfoods and Nestlé Purina face intense pressure from premium brands and private label
E-commerce and pet specialists gain over grocery retail channels
More specific product ranges expected to further boost premiumisation
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 31 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
….….Continued
