Savoury SnacksBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Savoury snacks will be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 overall. Despite being predicted to maintain an increase in terms of current value sales, savoury snacks is anticipated to see declining current value growth rates. The implementation of lockdown in Q2 has left many consumers facing financial difficulties therefore, many have been tightening their budgets and have refrained from buying such frivolous food such as savoury snacks and prioritising more essential food.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Potato chips remains the preferred snack of choice in 2020 despite the COVID-19 crisis

Frito Lay Mfg leads savour snacks whilst PepsiCo leads the dynamic potato chips in 2020

Modern grocery retailers appeal to consumers during the crisis due to their lower unit prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Savoury snacks will recover slowly as economic climate impacts consumer shopping habits

Savoury snacks will benefit from the growing on-the-go trend

Nuts, seeds and trail mixes will benefit from the health and wellness trend post pandemic

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

