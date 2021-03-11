Global Smokeless Tobacco in China Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Smokeless tobacco remained a negligible category in China in 2015, largely due to limited product availability and low consumer awareness.
Euromonitor International’s Smokeless Tobacco in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chewing Tobacco, Snuff.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Smokeless Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Trends
Executive Summary
Government Strengthens Control of Tobacco Consumption
Cigarettes Registers Negative Volume Growth and Steady Current Value Growth
Exploring New Growth by Promoting Superslim Cigarettes
Continuous Lowering of Cigarette Tar Levels Drive Policy Guidance
Innovative Types of Tobacco Products Register Strong Growth
Operating Environment
Legislation
Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
Minimum Legal Smoking Age
Smoking Prevalence
Tar Levels
Health Warnings
Advertising and Sponsorship
Point-of-sale Display Bans
Smoking in Public Places
Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation
Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban
“reduced Harm”
Electronic Cigarettes
Litigation
Death by Cause
Table 1 Deaths by Cause 2011-2015
Production/imports/exports
