Global Depilatories Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Depilatories continued to record low steady current value growth in 2019, represented by the larger category of hair removers/bleaches, and women’s razors and blades. The latter however, continued to record a more impressive performance between the two in 2019 in both current value and volume growth terms, offering a lower average unit price. Nevertheless, systems continued to gain value share within women’s razors and blades in 2019 from disposables due to its higher unit price.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369513-depilatories-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Depilatories in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-x-ray-screening-system-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sports-supplements-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Depilatories in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Women’s razors and blades continues to outperform in volume terms in 2019 due to more accessible price points

Players attempt to innovate within hair removers/bleaches in 2019 to gain consumers’ attention

Highly consolidated competitive landscape means new entries must offer differentiation to gain share from dominant brands

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within depilatories

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Women’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Brands continue to explore use of natural ingredients in new launches in addition to offering multi-purpose time-saving products due to demand for greater convenience

Highly fragmented competitive landscape in 2019 led by international brands

Positive outlook for beauty and personal care over the forecast period, driven by demand for mass products

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105