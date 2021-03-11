Global Colour Cosmetics Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Following years of strong gains, colour cosmetics in the US continued to see a worsening performance in 2019 as consumers shifted to skin care and fashion and beauty enthusiasts reduced their spend. Consumers switched to skin care products as health and wellness trends assumed a greater priority, resulting in some cannibalisation. In

addition, a lack of novelty compared with the numerous product and brand launches from several years ago and a high level of fragmentation have led to challenges fo…

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Colour Cosmetics in the US

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Colour cosmetics slowdown continues, but could partnerships and new niches help turn this round?

Inspiration from skin care creates opportunities for niche growth

Emerging brands performing well, with clean beauty driving acquisitions and investments

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within colour cosmetics

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Sustainability initiatives in beauty gain momentum in the US

E-commerce registers rapid growth; expansion of clean and natural products

Return to positive value growth from 2021 after the COVID-19-induced 2020 decline

CHART 1 eauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 eauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 17 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 19 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

….….Continued

