Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Cats remain one of the most popular pets for companionship in Turkey, being an easy choice for pet lovers who want a lower-maintenance pet than a dog. In addition to increasing cat sales through pet shops and pet superstores, raising awareness about pet adoption led to more pet lovers adopting street cats. Growing awareness and sensitivity about pet health continued to boost the performance of cat food too.

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Pet shop owners split packs of premium cat food, making purchases more affordable for price-sensitive consumers

Dry cat food value sales decrease, while volume sales increase, as consumers increasingly trade down – boosting growth for economy dry food

The economic slowdown negatively impacts wet cat food sales; however, this benefits domestic products at lower price points

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Nestlé Purina PetCare Türkiye continues to increase its share, benefiting from Purina Pro Plan being sold to consumers in affordable quantities

Mars Inc is increasing its share, due to consumers shifting from premium products to its mid-priced offering Whiskas

Trendline records strong levels of growth, benefiting from being attractive to price-sensitive consumers, as well as being available online

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Price-sensitivity impacts pet care, however, the humanisation trend and an increase of veterinary clinics across Turkey boosts growth in the landscape

Humanisation, price-conscious consumers and the rise of health-focused pet food shapes the pet care landscape

International players continue to lead the landscape; however domestic players benefit from consumers trading down, partnered with wider levels of distribution

Convenience-driven consumers drive growth in e-commerce and supermarkets, with pet shop owners implementing omnichannel strategies to boost results

Economic recovery will drive the humanisation trend and increase sales of premium players, over the forecast period

