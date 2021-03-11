Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Cat food in Switzerland is expected to continue to experience strong premiumisation, which is likely to translate into further segmentation. Cat owners are increasingly looking to functional aspects, such as weight management, urinary disease prevention, vision enhancement, vitality and age- and breed-specific features, to provide their cats with the best possible diet. In this vein, wet cat food is set to continue to outperform dry cat food in volume and current value sales and growth terms ove…

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Cat Food in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Wet cat food drives the category as owners look for higher-quality products

Manufacturers look to grain-free formulations and sustainability to gain an edge

Health and wellness trend promises more products with superfoods as ingredients

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mars and Nestlé leverage wide portfolios and strong investment to lead the field

Store-based retailers’ omnichannel strategies help secure share gains for e-commerce

Pet humanisation trend stimulates innovation in fast-growing cat treats

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet humanisation underpins development and value growth in pet care

Human food trends permeate dog and cat food to foster natural and sustainable offer

Premiumisation and innovation favour multinationals in pet care

Convenience, wide ranges and pricing secure fastest value growth for e-commerce

Value growth expected as owners trade-up to more sophisticated products

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

….….Continued

