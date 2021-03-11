Global Depilatories Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In 2019, depilatories continued to record a decline in sales as advanced at-home hair removal devices and technologies became increasingly popular. These were considered safer than traditional waxing and hair removal creams. For example, waxing can sometimes cause folliculitis, while the use of hair removal creams can lead to skin allergies or irritation. In addition, Russian consumers are becoming more open-minded towards advanced at-home hair removal devices and technologies due to manufacture…

Euromonitor International's Depilatories in Russia report

Depilatories in Russia

June 2020

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Modern, electronic alternatives threaten sales of depilatories in 2019

Consumers low disposable incomes restrains growth in depilatories in 2019, as consumers buy less non-essential items, such as women’s pre-shave products

Gillette Group OOO continues to lead the competition in 2019, as players become active on social media, to attract younger consumers to their products

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within depilatories

Recovery and opportunities

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Trends in 2019 focus on natural and organic ingredients, while players focus on digital content and retailers get competitive on price-point

L’Oréal Russia continues to lead in 2019, launching a host of product innovations, while Gillette Group retains its second placed position through its global reputation

Growth over the forecast period will be driven by premium beauty and personal care products, with consumers willing to invest in higher quality ingredients

