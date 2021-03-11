Global Deodorants Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Despite recording growth in deodorants in 2019, growth is stifled by heavy discounting across the industry partnered with a high level of saturation. In the context of an ongoing economic slowdown and a decline in Russians’ disposable incomes, consumers continued to make more rational purchasing decisions. In this regard, sales of deodorants continued to be shaped by substantial promotional activity. Manufacturers ran frequent price promotions to maintain sales, with a price war seen as the main…

Euromonitor International’s Deodorants in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Deodorants in Russia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

In 2019, growth is hampered by heavy discounting in deodorants, impacting overall value sales

Products with a natural positioning continue to gain ground in 2019, as roll-on formats drive growth

Unilever Rus OOO maintains its lead in 2019, offering new products targeted at teens to widen its consumer base

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within deodorants

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Deodorants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium Vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Trends in 2019 focus on natural and organic ingredients, while players focus on digital content and retailers get competitive on price-point

L’Oréal Russia continues to lead in 2019, launching a host of product innovations, while Gillette Group retains its second placed position through its global reputation

Growth over the forecast period will be driven by premium beauty and personal care products, with consumers willing to invest in higher quality ingredients

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

….….Continued

