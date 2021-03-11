Global Colour Cosmetics Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

As the economy improved in Slovenia in 2019, so consumers became more interested in cosmetics and grooming. Women are generally knowledgeable about colour cosmetics, with younger generations interested in following the latest trends. Discreet and natural looks were cited as the beauty standards in 2019, with BB/CC creams benefitting from this. Whilst all sub-categories saw a decline in growth in 2019, BB/CC creams recorded the smallest decline, thanks to the ability of such products to create a…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369362-colour-cosmetics-in-slovenia

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-beer-recipe-kit-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-phosphatidylserine-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Colour Cosmetics in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 Performance

Improved economy boosts beauty trends, with BB/CC cream benefitting from fashion for a natural look

Internet retailing sees ongoing growth thanks to ease of access to the latest trends and products to create them

Beauty trends drive innovation from leading brands, e-commerce and private label alike

2020 AND Beyond

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within colour cosmetics

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Stronger spending power, enhanced brand awareness and outlet expansion main drivers for sales in 2019

Little change seen in the competitive dynamics across all categories

Opportunities for recovery centre around educational/promotional activities and meeting revised consumer demands

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105