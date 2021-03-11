Global Colour Cosmetics Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Growth was low for colour cosmetics in 2019, due to several factors. Firstly, there was a rising trend in Russia where some consumers were moving away from colour cosmetics to opt for a more natural appearance, shifting their interest to skin care, rather than make-up.

Secondly, to continue boosting sales, there was a high level of discounting in 2019, which negatively impacted value performance. For example, nail products declined by double-digits in value terms in 2019 due to discounts, as wel…

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Colour Cosmetics in Russia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Growth is low in 2019 as millennial consumers increasingly move from colour cosmetics to skin care, and frequent promotions damage sales

In 2019, added skin care features and a growing number of shades/tints drive values sales for colour cosmetics

L’Oréal Russia continues to lead the competition in 2019, while Kiko Milano shifts to a franchising model and direct sellers continue to decline

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within colour cosmetics

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Trends in 2019 focus on natural and organic ingredients, while players focus on digital content and retailers get competitive on price-point

L’Oréal Russia continues to lead in 2019, launching a host of product innovations, while Gillette Group retains its second placed position through its global reputation

Growth over the forecast period will be driven by premium beauty and personal care products, with consumers willing to invest in higher quality ingredients

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 17 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 19 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

….….Continued

