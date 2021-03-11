Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In 2019, Slovenia was seeing economic improvements which resulted in stronger consumer spending power and greater consumer confidence in their disposable incomes. Lower-income consumers were also being lifted out of the economy segment and thus able to afford more expensive products. These factors led the trends seen in 2019, but the sea change caused by COVID-19 has reversed these spending patterns in 2020.

Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Beauty and Personal Care in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Stronger spending power, enhanced brand awareness and outlet expansion main drivers for sales in 2019

Little change seen in the competitive dynamics across all categories

Opportunities for recovery centre around educational/promotional activities and meeting revised consumer demands

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

Global INDUSTRY Environment

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 Performance

Economic growth, expansion of outlets, and Western styles main drivers for mass products

Mass skin care remains strongest category, with consumers still seeking convenience over specialist products

L’Oréal Slovenija doo and Beiersdorf doo share top spot thanks to expansive portfolios across all categories and ongoing innovation

2020 AND Beyond

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within mass beauty and personal care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 Performance

Premium products benefit from stronger consumer spending power thanks to a growing economy

Strong media coverage enhances consumer awareness of brands and benefits

L’Oréal Slovenija doo maintains lead with no close contenders, thanks to globally-recognised portfolio and strong reputation

2020 AND Beyond

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within premium beauty and personal care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 17 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 18 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth

….….Continued

