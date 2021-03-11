Global Bath and Shower Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Bar soaps continued to decline in 2019, attributed to consumers habit and preference for liquid soap. The pace of life in Russia continued to accelerate in 2019, with fast, on-the-go becoming the norm. Washing hands with liquid soap aligns to this trend, being considered more convenient, hygienic and much faster. Therefore, consumers have been preferencing the easier option of liquid soap, negatively impacting sales of bar products. Sales of soap were also characterised by a high level of season…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369250-bath-and-shower-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-led-chip-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vegetable-oils-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Bath and Shower in Russia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

In 2019, bar soaps continue to decline as consumers prefer the quick, convenience of liquid soap, also thought to be more hygienic

Shower gels benefit from the economising trend, however, price-sensitivity reduces growth in bath and shower during 2019

Competitors launch fragrant shower gels, with Palmolive focusing on the micellar trend, and Svoboda launching items for extreme dirt in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within bath and shower

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Trends in 2019 focus on natural and organic ingredients, while players focus on digital content and retailers get competitive on price-point

L’Oréal Russia continues to lead in 2019, launching a host of product innovations, while Gillette Group retains its second placed position through its global reputation

Growth over the forecast period will be driven by premium beauty and personal care products, with consumers willing to invest in higher quality ingredients

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105