Global Oral Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

According to research conducted by the Slovenia Ministry of Health from 2016, Slovenians generally have good oral hygiene habits. This explains why oral care was one of the better performing categories in 2019 and it also presented good opportunities for innovation in new products. For example, with the rise in disposable income seen in 2019, consumers were turning to higher quality products and using different methods to clean their teeth, beyond just using traditional manual toothbrushes and t…

Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Oral Care in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 Performance

Good oral hygiene habits keep value sales healthy

Dentists promote good oral health care with paradontosis prevention drive

GlaxoSmithKline doo maintains lead thanks to strength of well-recognised portfolio

2020 AND Beyond

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within oral care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Stronger spending power, enhanced brand awareness and outlet expansion main drivers for sales in 2019

Little change seen in the competitive dynamics across all categories

Opportunities for recovery centre around educational/promotional activities and meeting revised consumer demands

MARKET DATA

Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 17 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 19 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

….….Continued

