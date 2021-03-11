Global Oral Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

The health and wellness trend was more evident in oral care during 2019, with Russians becoming more conscious of ingredients included in oral care products. This led to many consumers opting for products containing natural and organic ingredients. Growing problems related to tooth sensitivity, bleeding gums and the darkening of enamel due to tea, coffee or smoking, with therefore required new approaches.

Euromonitor International's Oral Care in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

As the health and wellness trend increases in 2019, natural ingredients gain momentum in oral care

Mouthwashes/dental rinses benefit from an increasing awareness of dental health in 2019, as specific product benefits drive value sales of toothpastes

Colgate-Palmolive leads in 2019, as players launch new product developments focused on natural ingredients and specific cleaning tasks

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within oral care

Recovery and opportunities

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Trends in 2019 focus on natural and organic ingredients, while players focus on digital content and retailers get competitive on price-point

L’Oréal Russia continues to lead in 2019, launching a host of product innovations, while Gillette Group retains its second placed position through its global reputation

Growth over the forecast period will be driven by premium beauty and personal care products, with consumers willing to invest in higher quality ingredients

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

