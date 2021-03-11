Global Travel in Seychelles Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

The Republic of Seychelles, a small island nation in the West Indian Ocean, has targeted China as the most promising source for tourism. Despite a slowdown in economic growth, China continues to lead the world economy. Arrivals from China is growing rapidly, but the Seychelles is less known to the Chinese than other popular destinations such as Mauritius and the Maldives. Strong growth in this important market with the high purchasing power of its residents has attracted the attention of the Sey…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801946-travel-in-seychelles

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Seychelles report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities, Booking, Flows, Lodging, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intelligent-platform-management-interface-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-customer-satisfaction-software-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary

Seychelles Focuses Its Efforts on China As An Emerging Tourist Market

Performance of the Country’s Tourism Industry Attracts New Luxury Hotels Investments

Air Seychelles Is A Key Player in Tourism Development

“luxury Within Reach” Is the Slogan of the New International Campaign

Government, Private Sector and the Island’s Community Ensure Tourism Sustainability

SWOT

Summary 1 Destination the Seychelles: SWOT

Market Data

Table 1 Other Transport: Value 2010-2015

Table 2 Forecast Other Transport: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Car Rental Sales: Value 2010-2015

Table 4 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Attractions: Value 2010-2015

…….Continued:

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105