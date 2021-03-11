Global Travel in Puerto Rico Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Puerto Rico was US$73.0 billion in debt and had high poverty and unemployment in 2015. However, the economic troubles that Puerto Rico went through in 2015 did not affect the tourism industry. Investments and development of the tourism sector continued to attract tourists in 2015. The Department for Economic and Commercial Development in Puerto Rico stated that tourism investment in the country surpassed US$2.0 billion in 2015.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801942-travel-in-puerto-rico

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Puerto Rico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities, Booking, Flows, Lodging, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-greenhouse-produce-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laboratory-instruments-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary

Puerto Rico’s Tourism Grows Despite the Country’s Economic Troubles

Website Helps Puerto Rico Solidify As A Medical Tourism Destination

Air Accessibility Is One of the Best in the Caribbean

Country Pushes for B&b Growth

Renovations and Openings Will Push Growth

SWOT

Summary 1 Destination Puerto Rico: SWOT

Market Data

Table 1 Other Transport: Value 2010-2015

Table 2 Forecast Other Transport: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Car Rental Sales: Value 2010-2015

Table 4 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

…….Continued:

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105