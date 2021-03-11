Global Other Hot Drinks in Egypt Market Research Report forecast year

Other hot drinks are not very popular in Egypt, especially when compared to the value sales of tea and coffee. This low level of popularity meant that inflation, although declining in 2019, impacted the landscape of other hot drinks as these items are not considered essential household items. Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks was the only item with non-negligible sales in other hot drinks. Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks are popular among all ages; however, consumption is most acti…

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Other Hot Drinks in Egypt

Euromonitor International

November 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Inflation Impacted Other Hot Drink Items, Which Are Not Considered Essentials in Egypt

2019 Saw A Decline in Retail Volume As Price-conscious Consumers Manage Their Hot Drink Budgets

As Inflation Declines and Budgets Increase, Other Hot Drinks Is Expected To Recover Over the Forecast Period

Competitive Landscape

Corona Leads Other Hot Drinks and Updates Its Packaging To Attract Consumers and Increase Sales

Chocolate-based Flavoured Powder Drinks Benefit From Discounts and Popularity With Families

Other Hot Drinks Lacks Innovation As Players Don’t Want To Invest When They Know Consumers Have Low Interest

….….continued

