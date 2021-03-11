Global Spreads in the Czech Republic Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Trends visible in 2016 continued to develop during 2017 as well. Firstly, more Czech consumers purchased more jams and preserves with higher fruit content and chocolate spreads with higher chocolate content. Secondly, the locals did not trust the quality of honey offered at modern retail chains and they preferred more honey from domestic beekeepers.

Euromonitor International’s Spreads in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

SPREADS IN THE CZECH REPUBLIC

Euromonitor International

November 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Kaufland Ceska Republika Vos in Packaged Food (czech Republic)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Kaufland Ceska Republika vos: Key Facts

Summary 2 Kaufland Ceska Republika vos: Operational Indicators

Internet Strategy

Private Label

Summary 3 Kaufland Ceska Republika vos: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 4 Kaufland Ceska Republika vos: Competitive Position 2017

Nestlé Cesko Sro in Packaged Food (czech Republic)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 5 Nestlé Cesko sro: Key Facts

Summary 6 Nestlé Cesko sro: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 7 Nestlé Cesko sro: Competitive Position 2017

Executive Summary

Good Performance by Packaged Food in 2017 Due To Rising Purchasing Power and A Hike in Grocery Prices

Wellness Trend Develops Strongly, With Food Intolerance Given A Green Light and Sugar Perceived Even More Negatively

Rafinanz Orbico Cz, PepsiCo Cz, Chips Praha, Lactalis Cz and Bohemilk Record Strong Value Sales Growth in 2017

Internet Sales Continue To Rise, While Discounter Lidl Enjoys Stronger Interest and Independent Small Grocers Perform Poorly

Good and Steady Prospects for Packaged Food

Key Trends and Developments

Unit Prices Are Hiked Across Packaged Food During 2017

Green Light for Food Intolerance Products

Expanding Health Awareness Among Locals Results in Wellness Variants Gaining Strong Attention From Manufacturers and A Boom in Energy Bars….continued

