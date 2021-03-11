Global Spreads in Uruguay Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The already high per capita consumption of spreads in Uruguay, which is well above the Latin American average, is adversely impacting the category’s volume performance, with sales declining for the second consecutive year in 2017. This decline is being driven by jams and preserves, which accounted for a 96% share of overall retail volume sales, meaning the other categories in spreads are far too small to have any impact.
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947042-spreads-in-uruguay
Euromonitor International’s Spreads in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rainboots-market-2021-key-players-share-trends-sales-consumption-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-11
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-natural-vitamin-e-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
Table of Contents
SPREADS IN URUGUAY
Euromonitor International
November 2017
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Spreads by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Spreads by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Spreads: % Value 2013-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Spreads: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Distribution of Spreads by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Spreads by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Spreads by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Leopoldo Gross & Asoc SA in Packaged Food (uruguay)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Leopoldo Gross & Asociados SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Leopoldo Gross & Asociados SA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Executive Summary
Prices Boost Value Sales in 2017
Closure of Local Companies.
Conaprole Remains the Indisputable Leader in Package Food
Growth of Modern Grocery Retailers
High Per Capita Value Sales of Big Categories Obstruct Future Growth
Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 12 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 13 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 14 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 15 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Market Data
Table 16 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 17 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 18 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 19 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 20 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2014-2017
Table 23 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 24 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 25 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 26 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Definitions
Sources
Summary 3 Research Sources
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/