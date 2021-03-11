Global Spreads in Poland Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Spreads performed well in 2017, posting current retail value growth of 4% as a result of increased interest in more natural, healthier products, which encouraged existing manufacturers to refresh their portfolios and attracted new players to the market, thus further boosting sales. Polish citizens are increasingly interested in products containing more natural ingredients, with larger fruit content in the case of jams, higher chocolate content in the case of chocolate spreads, and more nuts and…
Euromonitor International’s Spreads in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947041-spreads-in-poland
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sports-equipment-and-apparel-market-2021-global-industry—leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2026-2021-02-11
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-herbal-supplements-and-remedies-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26
Table of Contents
SPREADS IN POLAND
Euromonitor International
November 2017
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Spreads by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Spreads by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2012-2017
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Spreads: % Value 2013-2017
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Spreads: % Value 2014-2017
Table 8 Distribution of Spreads by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Spreads by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Spreads by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Auchan Polska Sp Zoo in Packaged Food (poland)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Auchan Polska Sp zoo: Key Facts
Summary 2 Auchan Polska Sp zoo: Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 3 Auchan Polska Sp zoo: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Auchan Polska Sp zoo: Competitive Position 2017
Jeronimo Martins Polska SA in Packaged Food (poland)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 5 Jeronimo Martins Polska SA: Key Facts
Summary 6 Jeronimo Martins Polska SA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 7 Jeronimo Martins Polska SA: Competitive Position 2017
Sante A Kowalski Sp J in Packaged Food (poland)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 8 Sante A Kowalski Sp j: Key Facts
Summary 9 Sante A Kowalski Sp j: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 10 Sante A Kowalski Sp j: Competitive Position 2017
Tesco Polska Sp Zoo in Packaged Food (poland)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 11 Tesco Polska Sp zoo: Key Facts
Summary 12 Tesco Polska Sp zoo: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 13 Tesco Polska Sp zoo: Competitive Position 2017
Executive Summary
Improving Economy Helps Support the Growth of Packaged Food
First Results of Government Social Programme Turn Out To Be Positive
International Companies Dominate Packaged Food
Diminishing Share of Small, Independent Shops in Favour of Large Channels
Minor Slowdown Expected for Packaged Food Over the Forecast Period….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/