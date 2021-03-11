Global Packaged Food in Venezuela Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Shortages of imported inputs and packaging materials caused volume sales to decline in most packaged food product categories in 2017, thus being unable to reverse the downward trend that started in 2013. The government has a monopoly on imports of wheat, sugar, rice and powder milk, which explains the volume fall of several packaged food categories. According to a survey carried out by the Venezuelan American Chamber of Commerce (Venamcham) in September 2017, 77% of managers reported a fall in t…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902948-packaged-food-in-venezuela
Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electric-vehicle-ev-infotainment-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-uv-window-film-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
Table of Contents
PACKAGED FOOD IN VENEZUELA
Euromonitor International
November 2017
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Shortages and Decreasing Demand Continue in 2017
Acute Shortages Trigger De Facto Price Deregulation
Price Regulation and Inflation Lead To Smaller Packaging Sizes
Traditional Grocery Retailers Leads Sales of Packaged Food in 2017
Recession Expected To Last
Key Trends and Developments
Limited Supply and Falling Demand Prevail in 2017
Sustained Loss of Purchasing Power Forces Venezuelans To Change Eating Habits
Hybrid Products and Smaller Presentations Introduced To Cope With Price Regulations and Inflation
Impulse and Indulgence Products Perform Worst
Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments
Headlines
Trends: Sales To Foodservice
Trends: Consumer Foodservice
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Market Data
Table 5 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 6 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 7 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 8 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2014-2017
Table 12 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 14 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Alfonzo Rivas & Cía Ca in Packaged Food (venezuela)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 2 Alfonzo Rivas & Cía CA: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Alfonzo Rivas & Cía CA: Competitive Position 2017
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/