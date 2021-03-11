Other DairyBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In 2020, the VAT for a number of dairy products in Slovakia dropped from 20% to 10%. Within other dairy, only cream was moved to this group, which is likely to negatively impact overall retail value sales despite boosting growth in retail volume terms. This is because cream is used as either a hot or cold ingredient in a large variety of both savoury dishes and desserts.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594843-other-dairy-in-slovakia

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/flooring-adhesives-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-seeds-chilli-okra-cucurbits-tomato-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Other Dairy in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cuts in VAT negatively impact retail value sales in cream, but lockdown measures and product development offer a boost

Lower-sugar and lactose-free dairy products increase in popularity as health awareness in Slovakia rises

Slovakia sees a significant shift in marketing and retail channels in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing consumer interest in sustainability will fuel innovation in packaging across the forecast period

Greater support for local produce is good news for domestic brands

Consumers will seek value for money in other dairy, but an increase in prices will see more attention given to in-store promotions

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cream by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Other Dairy by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105