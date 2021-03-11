Other DairyBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will largely benefit other dairy in 2020, as consumers use products such as cream and fromage frais and quark while baking and cooking at home. As a result, the product area is expected to register better than expected retail volume growth and current retail value growth in 2020. Finns like fromage frais and quark and it is the largest product area in other dairy, in terms of retail value. In particular, flavoured fromage frais and quark is expected to registe…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Other Dairy in Finland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased cooking and baking at home gives boost to other dairy in 2020

Valio maintains its leading position thanks to strong new product development activities but continues to face increasing competition

In a mature product area, manufacturers add value in various ways

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth will return to pre-COVID-19 levels later in the forecast period

Manufacturers add value by adding health claims and offering convenience

Environmentally-friendly packaging growing in importance

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cream by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Other Dairy by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

