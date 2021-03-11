Global Men’s Grooming Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

Men’s razors and blades remained the most significant area in men’s grooming in 2019; however, its development stalled at the end of the review period. Beards have become popular in Russia, resulting in some consumers no longer using razors and blades or merely reducing their frequency of usage. Furthermore, the economic slowdown forced many Russian consumers to become more rational with their spending, leading to many trading down to purchasing cheaper products.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368973-men-s-grooming-in-russia
Euromonitor International’s Men’s Grooming in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-halogenated-butyl-rubber-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Men’s Grooming market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-drug-abuse-testing-market-size-study-by-product-services-analyzers-rapid-testing-devices-consumables-and-laboratory-services-by-sample-type-urine-oral-fluid-breath-hair-and-others-by-end-user-workplaces-schools-criminal-justice-systems-law-enforcement-agencies-research-laboratories-and-hospitals-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26-71753339
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Men’s Grooming in Russia
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
The fashion for facial hair, and consumers trading down reduces growth for men’s razors and blades in 2019
Men’s post-shave suffers a further decline in value sales as mass men’s skin care records growth in 2019
Gillette Group OOO leads in 2019, launching a host of new product developments to remain a crucial player on the landscape
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within men’s grooming
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Men’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2019
Table 4 Sales of Men’s Skin Care by Type: % Value Breakdown 2016-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Razors and Blades: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Trends in 2019 focus on natural and organic ingredients, while players focus on digital content and retailers get competitive on price-point
L’Oréal Russia continues to lead in 2019, launching a host of product innovations, while Gillette Group retains its second placed position through its global reputation
Growth over the forecast period will be driven by premium beauty and personal care products, with consumers willing to invest in higher quality ingredients
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/