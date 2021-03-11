Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

Average unit prices within cat food are rising due to the weak Malaysian ringgit and the fact that most cat food brands are imported. However, locally manufactured cat food brands are maintaining or increasing their retail selling prices due to the introduction of the Sales and Service Tax in September 2018. This tax is levied on manufacturers and was passed on to consumers through higher prices for most brands.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368929-cat-food-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-medical-ceramics-industry-market-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vehicle-lenses-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Cat Food in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Consumers down trade in response to rising prices

Launch of new age specific cat products in line with customisation trend

Rising demand for indulgent treats that promote bonding

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

New multi-benefit products attracting health concerned owners

Multi-channel distribution increasingly key to success

Growing competition from expanding domestic players

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet ownership limited by shift towards smaller urban dwellings

Humanisation trend fuels interest in higher nutrition pet food

Lower income consumers trade down in response to rising prices

Competitive prices help hypermarkets attract consumers

Positive outlook supported by ongoing expansion of pet superstores

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 31 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105