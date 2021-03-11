Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

Cat food in Israel continued to experience increasing current value and volume growth in 2020, a trend that is predicted to strengthen over the forecast period. Like dog food, cat food’s performance is being highly influenced by premiumisation as cat owners display a greater willingness to invest in better quality food, leading to strong demand

for the premium segments; premium dry cat food however, holds much higher volume share compared to wet. Pet owners are now more likely to indulge their c…

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments,

distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

