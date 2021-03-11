Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

Wet cat food current value sales are predicted to continue seeing a recovery in 2020, following the trend seen in 2019. This will occur despite continued decline being expected in volume terms in 2020. Growth for current value sales will mostly be due to sales growth recorded in pet superstores, which is helping premium wet cat food

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368925-cat-food-in-germany

outperform lower-price categories. The trend towards single-serve smaller packaging in wet cat food is also contributing to a stronger value than volume performance.

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lubricating-grease-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-non-invasive-intracranial-pressure-monitoring-market-size-study-by-type-sound-signal-detection-blood-flow-signal-detection-by-application-cerebral-blood-flow-monitoring-neuroelectrophysiological-monitoring-brain-metabolism-monitoring-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Cat Food in Germany

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Recovery for wet cat food value sales supported by pet superstores

Rise of natural products and those targeting specific health and dietary needs

Cat treats benefit from new products successfully integrated into cats’ diets

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Masterfoods and Nestlé Purina maintain lead despite growing competition

Vitakraft make gains in cat treats and wet cat food

Private label from pet specialist retailers make gains

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Natural ingredients, clean label and free-from recipes drives pet food growth

BARF and high meat content recipes gain traction, while sustainability concerns rise

Masterfoods and Nestlé Purina face intense pressure from premium brands and private label

E-commerce and pet specialists gain over grocery retail channels

More specific product ranges expected to further boost premiumisation

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105