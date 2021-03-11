Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

Wet cat food current value sales are predicted to continue seeing a recovery in 2020, following the trend seen in 2019. This will occur despite continued decline being expected in volume terms in 2020. Growth for current value sales will mostly be due to sales growth recorded in pet superstores, which is helping premium wet cat food
outperform lower-price categories. The trend towards single-serve smaller packaging in wet cat food is also contributing to a stronger value than volume performance.
Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Cat Food in Germany
Euromonitor International
May 2020
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Recovery for wet cat food value sales supported by pet superstores
Rise of natural products and those targeting specific health and dietary needs
Cat treats benefit from new products successfully integrated into cats’ diets
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Masterfoods and Nestlé Purina maintain lead despite growing competition
Vitakraft make gains in cat treats and wet cat food
Private label from pet specialist retailers make gains
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Natural ingredients, clean label and free-from recipes drives pet food growth
BARF and high meat content recipes gain traction, while sustainability concerns rise
Masterfoods and Nestlé Purina face intense pressure from premium brands and private label
E-commerce and pet specialists gain over grocery retail channels
More specific product ranges expected to further boost premiumisation
