Other DairyBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Coffee whiteners and condensed milk are the largest categories within other dairy, but both saw only modest gains over the review period as consumers developed increasingly sophisticated palates when it came to coffee. This was in part driven by the growing presence of specialist coffee shops, with consumers becoming more aware of Western-style coffee and showed a preference for freshly-brewed coffee. With consumers forced to remain at home during the lockdown many looked to try and reproduce th…

Euromonitor International's Other Dairy in China report

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Other Dairy in China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More sophisticated coffee drinkers shun coffee whiteners and condensed milk

COVID-19 encourages increase in home baking supporting demand for cream

Manufacturers introduce smaller pack sizes to cater to the retail market

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Steady growth predicted as manufacturers look to expand reach

Foreign players expected to retain dominance

Cream offers potential thanks to home baking trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Other Dairy by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

