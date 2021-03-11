Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact on certain areas of beauty and personal care in 2020, with the effects of the country’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus, such as lockdowns, business closures and travel restrictions, negatively influencing some performances. On the other hand, sales of other products have been rising due to their importance in terms of maintaining personal hygiene levels, for example. With consumers largely restricted to their homes for long periods in 2020…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Beauty and Personal Care in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

June 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Eco and health-conscious consumers redefine their own premium

L’Oréal maintains its leading position, followed by Estée Lauder

Future growth rests on the economic impact of COVID-19

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Premium products continue challenging mass categories, but masstige beauty offers pockets of growth in the mass segment

New product developments in private label helps in competition with branded products

Competition from e-commerce encourages modernisation of mass beauty and personal care retailing

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within mass beauty and personal care

Recovery and opportunities

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Growth in premium skin care and premium fragrances continues to slow

New status symbols threaten premium colour cosmetics

Estée Lauder loses share as L’Oréal continues to close the gap

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within premium beauty and personal care

Recovery and opportunities

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Demand for transparency continues to be seen amid move towards healthier lifestyles

Luxury beauty for babies is booming

Leading brands face pressure from smaller players

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within baby and child-specific products

Recovery and opportunities

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Emotional connection to brands and Instagram-worthy products

UK consumers’ increasing eco-consciousness as Unilever pushes sustainable initiatives

Major brands losing out to smaller more innovative players

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within bath and shower

