Ice Cream and Frozen DessertsBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has negatively impacted impulse ice cream during 2020, as it is largely consumed outside of the home. Lockdown and social distancing measures brought in to cope with the effects of the global pandemic led to home seclusion, with schools and entertainment and foodservice venues closed and consumers working from home. Consumers were required to limit their movements to the vicinity of their living areas by the government. Only essential activities and outlets, such as grocer…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Take-home ice cream consumption fits with new COVID-19 situation although impulse ice cream is hurt by lockdown

Leading players leverage high resources and stable business systems to respond to new challenges

Kido Group devises strategies to adapt to new trends and remain the clear leading player

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to pre-COVID-19 social/leisure pursuits the key to reopening the door to impulse ice cream

Manufacturers set to look to new flavours and variants to offer new experiences and entice consumers

Greater penetration of modern grocery retailers set to expand offer and reach of ice cream

CATEGORY DATA

