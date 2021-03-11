Ice Cream and Frozen DessertsBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Following a promising recovery in 2019 where demand for ice cream notably increased after several undynamic years, the emergence of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown measures introduced by the government in an attempt to control the spread of the virus, resulted in declining volume sales. Ice cream is dominated by impulse (single portion dairy ice cream) and therefore lockdown restrictions limiting demand and on-the-go consumption occasions due to social distancing measures and the high propo…

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Ukraine

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Impulse ice cream and on-the-go consumption occasions limited by lockdown, while bulk dairy ice cream benefits from home seclusion trend

Intense competition amongst leading players within ice cream, resulting in consistent new launches to offer greater differentiation

Players attempt to expand seasonality of ice cream by encouraging new consumption occasions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Impulse ice cream set to recover as on-the-go consumption occasions likely to increase as lockdown measures are further relaxed

Functionality in terms of higher protein or vitamin content address health and wellness trend

Strong performance predicted for single portion water ice cream with fruit-based sorbets offering indulgent treat for consumers of non-dairy diets

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Ice Cream by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Impulse Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

