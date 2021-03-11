Ice Cream and Frozen DessertsBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Following a promising recovery in 2019 where demand for ice cream notably increased after several undynamic years, the emergence of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown measures introduced by the government in an attempt to control the spread of the virus, resulted in declining volume sales. Ice cream is dominated by impulse (single portion dairy ice cream) and therefore lockdown restrictions limiting demand and on-the-go consumption occasions due to social distancing measures and the high propo…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594728-ice-cream-and-frozen-desserts-in-ukraine
Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/travel-agency-software-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22
Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dairy-ingredients-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Ukraine
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Impulse ice cream and on-the-go consumption occasions limited by lockdown, while bulk dairy ice cream benefits from home seclusion trend
Intense competition amongst leading players within ice cream, resulting in consistent new launches to offer greater differentiation
Players attempt to expand seasonality of ice cream by encouraging new consumption occasions
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Impulse ice cream set to recover as on-the-go consumption occasions likely to increase as lockdown measures are further relaxed
Functionality in terms of higher protein or vitamin content address health and wellness trend
Strong performance predicted for single portion water ice cream with fruit-based sorbets offering indulgent treat for consumers of non-dairy diets
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Ice Cream by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Impulse Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
..…continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/