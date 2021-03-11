Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

The response to COVID-19 in Malaysia is set to have a polarising effect on beauty and personal care in 2020; colour cosmetics, fragrances and sun care in particular are not deemed essential during the lockdown as most consumers remained confined to their homes apart from visiting grocery retailers, resulting in lack of demand as they are not socialising or going to work, while sun care, driven by sun protection, is set to decline due to limited opportunities to use this product, including baby a…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Beauty and Personal Care in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Brands continue to explore use of natural ingredients in new launches in addition to offering multi-purpose time-saving products due to demand for greater convenience

Highly fragmented competitive landscape in 2019 led by international brands

Positive outlook for beauty and personal care over the forecast period, driven by demand for mass products

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Players explore innovative use of charcoal and flowers in new product launches within a number of mass beauty and personal care categories in 2019

Demand for greater convenience leads to time-saving solutions from multi-purpose products

Intensifying competition within fragmented mass beauty and personal care landscape, with Japanese and Korean brands building momentum

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within mass beauty and personal care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Strengthening current value growth for premium beauty and personal care in 2019

….….Continued

