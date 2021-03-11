Global Bath and Shower Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

Already accounting for the biggest sales in bath and shower, body wash/shower gel’s strong current value growth in 2019 continued to drive the overall category’s performance in 2019. Body wash/shower gel has become the clear preferred option for US consumers for

cleaning their bodies in the shower. The Millennial and Gen Z generations that have grown up using body wash/shower gel products have come to prefer them over bar soaps for reasons including body feel, brand variety and, most notably, mo…

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Bath and Shower in the US

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Body wash/shower gel driving overall category sales, but bath additives most dynamic

Scrutiny of talc product safety resulting in declining body powder sales

Bath & Body Works continues growing; new men’s body wash/shower gel products; smaller players gaining share in liquid soap

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within bath and shower

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Sustainability initiatives in beauty gain momentum in the US

E-commerce registers rapid growth; expansion of clean and natural products

Return to positive value growth from 2021 after the COVID-19-induced 2020 decline

CHART 1 eauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 eauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

….….Continued

