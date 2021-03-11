Ice Cream and Frozen DessertsBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Ice cream and frozen desserts suffered from the impact of the measures put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. For example, consumers’ purchasing power is expected to drop by around a third. In addition, retail and foodservices closures as well as lockdown restrictions resulted in spending being cut back at the height of the pandemic, with this lasting, for some categories, including ice cream, for at least two months.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594727-ice-cream-and-frozen-desserts-in-tunisia

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/corrugated-plastic-sheets-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-hardware-encryption-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2034-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Tunisia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lower consumer purchasing power and no boost from delivery services

Domestic production dominates ice cream and frozen desserts

Selja and Olà brands lead ice cream

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lifting of lockdown restriction helps reignite sales in ice cream and frozen desserts

Single-portion ice cream continues to dominate sales

Emerging sugar-free and organic trend

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105