Ice Cream and Frozen DessertsBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Ice cream and frozen desserts suffered from the impact of the measures put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. For example, consumers’ purchasing power is expected to drop by around a third. In addition, retail and foodservices closures as well as lockdown restrictions resulted in spending being cut back at the height of the pandemic, with this lasting, for some categories, including ice cream, for at least two months.
Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Tunisia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lower consumer purchasing power and no boost from delivery services
Domestic production dominates ice cream and frozen desserts
Selja and Olà brands lead ice cream
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lifting of lockdown restriction helps reignite sales in ice cream and frozen desserts
Single-portion ice cream continues to dominate sales
Emerging sugar-free and organic trend
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 Distribution of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
..…continued.
