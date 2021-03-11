Global Bath and Shower Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

A number of health-related trends were evident within bath and shower in 2019, as local consumers became increasingly conscious of purchasing products that used fewer chemicals, were kinder to their skin through the use of natural ingredients or addressed skin allergies, with the latter driving demand for dermatological brands including

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368899-bath-and-shower-in-malaysia

Curél and Derma365 from pharma care manufacturers. Increasing interest in the latter is helping to support increasing sales of the niche dermocosmetics within ba…

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-water-filtration-pitchers-and-replacement-cartridges-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-glass-in-automotive-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Bath and Shower in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Health-conscious consumers drive demand for bath and shower products that contain fewer chemicals and are gentle on the skin

Japanese brand Shokubutsu addresses demand for natural ingredients and convenience

Shokubutsu continues to gain share, but bath and shower remains in the hands of large multinationals

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within bath and shower

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Brands continue to explore use of natural ingredients in new launches in addition to offering multi-purpose time-saving products due to demand for greater convenience

Highly fragmented competitive landscape in 2019 led by international brands

Positive outlook for beauty and personal care over the forecast period, driven by demand for mass products

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105