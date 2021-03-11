Global Baby and Child-Specific Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023

Baby and child-specific products recorded increasing demand and current value growth in 2019, as the continuous decline in the birth rate in Malaysia has led parents to become increasingly open to purchasing higher-quality baby and child-specific products, thereby driving up the average unit price of the category. Baby and child-

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368891-baby-and-child-specific-products-in-malaysia

specific toiletries, in addition to skin care, has particularly benefited from this trend with parents searching for products that claim to be gentle on the skin and use…

Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-marine-wind-sensors-professional-survey-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-soup-mixes-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Baby and Child-Specific Products in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Increasing health consciousness amongst affluent urban consumers drives up demand for organic and higher quality products, supporting 2019 value sales

Dermatological products with clinically proven formulations and approved by paediatricians continue to attract parents’ attention in 2019

Johnson & Johnson retains dominance in 2019 but continues to invest in latest trends to defend its position amidst increasing competition

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within baby and child-specific products

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Brands continue to explore use of natural ingredients in new launches in addition to offering multi-purpose time-saving products due to demand for greater convenience

Highly fragmented competitive landscape in 2019 led by international brands

Positive outlook for beauty and personal care over the forecast period, driven by demand for mass products

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 13 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 16 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105