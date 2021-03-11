Ice Cream and Frozen DessertsBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The health and wellness trend is expected to exert a growing influence on demand and product innovation in ice cream throughout 2020. The category has seen the introduction of organic and light products. For example, single portion water ice cream appeals to health-conscious consumers both in its relatively low calorie content and its provision of portion control. The health and wellness trend is also expected to support the development of frozen yoghurt in the Saudi Arabia in 2020. Many consume…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health and wellness trends likely to continue impacting ice cream and frozen desserts, boosting sales of light ice cream

IFFCO Group will maintain its lead in ice cream and frozen desserts in 2020

Early Ramadan and August school start expected to boost ice cream sales in 2020, though the impact is dampened by COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New international brand launches are likely to benefit from the development of modern grocery retailing into the forecast period

Health and wellness trends likely to remain influential into the forecast period, impacting developments in ice cream and frozen desserts

The hot weather in Saudi Arabia is likely to encourage strong retail volume growth of ice cream into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Ice Cream by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Impulse Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Distribution of Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

