Ice Cream and Frozen DessertsBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a considerable impact on ice cream demand with impulse ice cream purchases and foodservice sales decreasing in 2020 as consumers rather buy take-home ice cream when making their routine trip to the grocery store. Consequently, convenience stores and forecourt retailers are losing value share in both take-home ice cream and impulse ice cream value sales but sales of these products on e-commerce platforms are increasing. Furt…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594721-ice-cream-and-frozen-desserts-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sports-apparel-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cardiac-safety-services-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-integrated-services-and-standalone-services-by-services-ecgholter-measurement-services-blood-pressure-measurement-services-cardiovascular-imaging-services-thorough-qt-studies-and-other-services-by-end-user-pharmaceutical-biopharmaceutical-companies-and-contract-research-organizations-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Social distancing due to the pandemic results in decreased demand for impulse ice cream in 2020

Manufacturers focus on product innovation in health and wellness offerings to drive value sales, while high protein ice cream and frozen yoghurt struggles in 2020

Ice cream in Norway remains a duopoly as smaller players struggle to gain share and Isbjørn Is grows its value share and remains in third position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ice cream likely to grow over the forecast period as consumers prioritise affordable products

Ice cream could be affected by changes to the sugar tax over the forecast period

Ice cream sales continue to be heavily affected by the weather

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Impulse Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105