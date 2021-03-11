Ice Cream and Frozen DessertsBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a negative impact on ice cream demand as consumers continues to be negatively affected by the economic fallout in 2020; however, retail value sales is expected to be relatively healthy. Lockdown for the pandemic was in April 2020 and had a considerable impact on demand as specifically impulse ice cream buys decreased over the lockdown period as the main channels, supermarkets and independent small grocers, had reduced hours during this period. In addition,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594720-ice-cream-and-frozen-desserts-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sports-bicycle-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gluten-free-product-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic uncertainty due to the pandemic results in decreased demand for impulse ice cream in 2020

Category sales continue to be dominated by frozen yoghurt in 2020

Ice cream and frozen desserts remains largely in the hands of frozen yoghurt specialist Fan Milk and Solina boost sales through smaller pack sizes in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ice cream sales likely to be sluggish over the forecast period as consumers prioritise affordable products

Competition and ongoing expansion of modern grocery retailers helping to further boost sales

Establishing good relations with modern grocery retailers the key to success

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Impulse Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Impulse Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Take-home Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105