Ice Cream and Frozen DessertsBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Consumption of ice cream will be noticeably impacted hit by COVID-19 restrictions and the effects of the pandemic on its production and distribution. The reduced social occasions, cancelled holidays and the bad weather during the pandemic in Greece will all impact sales in 2020. The restrictions in place during the summer months will seriously impact sales of ice cream and frozen desserts during the traditionally peak season from May until mid-August. Unpackaged ice cream will see secondary effe…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Ice cream suffers the lack of holiday spirit with sales affected by COVID-19 restrictions

Single portion water ice cream benefits from being at the intersect of two separate health trends in 2020

Classic dairy ice cream remains favourite despite growing alternatives in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ice cream sales will jump back with reopening of tourism in Greece over forecast period

Unpackaged ice cream poised to regain popularity with high quality products served in bespoke environments

Ice cream becomes a year-round seller as sunshine tourism lasts longer

