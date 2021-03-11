Global Travel in Grenada Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

In 2015 Grenada continued to enjoy positive growth in inbound arrivals. Stay-over arrivals witnessed healthy growth, while the number of cruise passengers registered double-digit growth, as cruise calls recorded a significant increase to reach 197. The strong promotional campaigns implemented by the Grenada Tourism Authority in source markets contributed to the success of the market. The economy of the country relies mainly on the services sector, with tourism playing an important role, which he…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801908-travel-in-grenada

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Grenada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities, Booking, Flows, Lodging, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gesture-recognition-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lime-oil-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Visitors Continue To Arrive in Grenada

Jetblue Reaches Grenada

Tapping Niches Is the Plan To Drive Tourism

Grenada’s Economy Is Set To Continue To Be Driven by Tourism

SWOT

Summary 1 Destination Grenada: SWOT

Market Data

Table 1 Other Transport: Value 2010-2015

Table 2 Forecast Other Transport: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Car Rental Sales: Value 2010-2015

Table 4 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Attractions: Value 2010-2015

Table 6 Forecast Attractions: Value 2015-2020

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Flows

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Category Data

…….Continued:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105