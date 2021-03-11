Global Travel in Dominica Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Dominica was hit by tropical storm Erika in August 2015, having a negative impact on the travel and tourism industry. Hotels and communications infrastructure suffered but the country was able to restore itself and bounce back rapidly, minimising the effects of the natural disaster.

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Dominica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities, Booking, Flows, Lodging, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Tourism Negatively Impacted by Erika Storm

Further Use of Internet To Promote Dominica

Jetblue and Seaborne Airlines Sign A Codeshare Agreement

Dominica Will See Further Expansion in Lodging

Positive Outlook for Dominica’s Travel and Tourism Industry

SWOT

Summary 1 Destination Dominica: SWOT

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Flows

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

