Global Travel in Cayman Islands Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

In 2014 growth in tourism in the Cayman Islands was very strong, setting the bar too high in terms of growth rates for 2015. Performance in 2015 broke records in terms of actual incoming tourists, whilst growth in percentage terms was limited compared to 2014. The capacity of the country’s infrastructure could be one constraint on more aggressive growth during the year. In addition, the islands face intense competition from other Caribbean destinations, which in turn are hosting events and promo…

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Cayman Islands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities, Booking, Flows, Lodging, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Limited Growth in 2015

Underdeveloped Online Presence in the Travel Market

Increasing Capacity at Owen Roberts International Airport

Health City Could Put Cayman Islands in the Spotlight

Investment in Infrastructure To Aid Performance

SWOT

Summary 1 Destination the Cayman Islands: SWOT

Market Data

Table 1 Other Transport: Value 2010-2015

Table 2 Forecast Other Transport: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Car Rental Sales: Value 2010-2015

Table 4 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Attractions: Value 2010-2015

Table 6 Forecast Attractions: Value 2015-2020

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Flows

Headlines

Trends

Prospects

Category Data

Table 7 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2010-2015

Table 8 Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2010-2015

Table 9 Inbound Receipts: Value 2010-2015

Table 10 Forecast Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 11 Forecast Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2015-2020

Table 12 Forecast Inbound Receipts: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Domestic Trips by Purpose of Visit: Number of Trips 2010-2015

Table 14 Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2010-2015

Table 15 Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2010-2015

…….Continued:

