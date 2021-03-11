Global Drinking Milk Products in North Macedonia Market Research Report 2021

summary

Drinking milk products, like most staple foods and dairy products, were subject to panic-buying during the first months of the COVID-19 health crisis in 2020. This led to a spike in demand during March and April 2020. Despite this, the overall effect of COVID-19 on drinking milk products is neutral, because while household consumption spiked, lack of activities in foodservice during the first half of 2020 neutralized this growth.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689820-drinking-milk-products-in-north-macedonia

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-apricot-extract-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-matcha-green-tea-powder-market-2021-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aloe-vera-skin-gel-market-2021-global-industry-sales-supply-consumption-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/perimeter-intrusion-detection-and-prevention-market-analysis-2021-2026-future-trends-growth-opportunities-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased drinking milk products retail sales due to COVID-19 neutralised by low foodservice activity

Lactose-free products grow from small base as consumer awareness increases

IMB Mlekara Bitola maintains clear lead in drinking milk products, other domestic companies gain market share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow growth expected for drinking milk products as consumers seek healthier alternatives in place of dairy

Increased awareness of lactose intolerance set to increase new brands

Availability of milk alternatives set to grow, although sales remain negligible

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105