Global Cheese in North Macedonia Market Research Report 2021

Cheese was not subject to significant impulse and panic buying during the COVID-19 health crisis. The category experienced stable supply and demand, mostly because of the abundance of locally produced soft and hard cheeses and the availability of spreadable processed cheese throughout the crisis period. Since the lockdown periods were not that significant, consumers saw no need to buy large quantities of cheese in advance. Shorter shelf life was also one of the factors preventing consumers from…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cheese growth remains stable during lockdown due to short shelf life of products

Consumers opt for small pack sizes of packaged cheese and spreadable processed cheese as convenience becomes a key factor in consumer purchasing

Domestic brands continue to dominate cheese in North Macedonia due to proximity to target consumers and well-developed local distribution strategies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Processed cheese set to steal sales from unpackaged cheese due to convenience trend

Sales of spreadable processed cheese set to grow quickly due to convenience trend

Goat cheese and cheese mixes expect limited growth due to small base, higher unit prices and sensitivity to economic conditions

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

