Global Butter and Spreads in North Macedonia Market Research Report 2021

Butter and spreads was not subject to significant impulse and panic-buying during the COVID-19 health crisis and continued to experience a stable supply and demand. Despite the products being an important addition to the most important staple food in the country – bread, the stability is largely due to the products in this category being seen as an accessory rather than an essential food product.

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Butter and spreads continues to grow steadily due to its central role in the Macedonian diet

Butter blends are increasingly popular, new launches focus on healthier versions

Premium butter brand launched by Groupe Lactalis to target wealthy butter connoisseurs

Health benefits of butter expected to attract those who can afford it

Launches of butter blend varieties set to increase due to convenience trend

Health and wellness will see widening varieties with natural and low-fat options

Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

